Celtic told £1m price for Tottenham target; Morelos transfer claims doubt; Postecoglou support from ex-boss; Liverpool defender's deal off: Scottish Football rumour mill

The big kick-off is upon us. In just over 24 hours the cinch Premiership 2021-22 gets underway at Ibrox – and clubs are still finalising their plans.

They still have plenty of time to do so with the transfer window still open for several weeks, but previous weeks of preparation all come down to this weekend's games - spread across Saturday and Sunday.

Three games are live on television with the chance to see some of the new faces on show.

There could be more coming too if the latest rumour mill speculation bears fruit.

Here is what has been making the backpages on Friday, July 30…

French forward

Celtic face competition from Fenerbahce for reported striker target Jean-Kevin Augustin. The striker began his career at Paris Saint-Germain - like Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard before him - and could be the next French striker in line at Parkhead (Glasgow Live)

Support for successor

Neil Lennon has pleaded for his successor Ange Postecoglou to be given time and support after a rocky start to his Celtic career and Champions League qualifier exit to FC Midtjylland (Scottish Sun)

Moving north

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke is poised for a move the length of Britain.

The 20-year-old is set to move to Ross County on a season-long loan and will complete the formalities on Friday ahead of the season kick-off. (Football Insider)

No go Alfredo

Alfredo Morelos will reject the chance to leave Rangers, former Ibrox striker Nacho Novo believes. Links with a move to Porto have surfaced this summer but the Spaniard, who helped Morelos settle after his move four year ago, believes the Colombian will remain in Scotland to prove himself Rangers’ main striker. (Daily Record)

Million pound man

Celtic have been quoted a £1m price for goalkeeping target Joe Hart who is surplus to requirements under Nuno Santos Espirito at Spurs. The English international could take over from under-fire Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain. (Daily Record)

He’s ready

New Hearts signing from Everton, Beni Baningime, could be pitched in against Celtic. The midfielder has been training with Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad ahead of their pre-season camp in Florida so is up to speed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Gall off for Tony

Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher’s move to Sunderland is off. The Scottish left-back was allowed to leave Anfield on a free - which would have denied Falkirk a sell-on fee added to his deal in 2018 - but the deal is now off. The defender is nephew of former Scotland and Dundee United goalkeeper Paul. (Sunderland Echo)

‘Under duress and threat’

The Bairns have also hit out at the SPFL decision not to postpone their match with Cove Rangers in light of 14 quarantining players. The League One clubs say they are fulfilling tomorrow’s fixture ‘under duress’ and have concerns over player welfare. (The Scotsman)