Celtic to wear number 10 tribute to Bertie Auld at Hampden

Tributes at the main entrance at Celtic Park for legendary former player Bertie Auld who passed away aged 83. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 83-year-old European Cup winner will be remembered with the nostalgic Premier Sports Cup semi-final throwback to Auld’s playing days when Celtic shirts were not numbered.

Players were identified via their shorts, a tradition that was held at the club until the mid-1990s though European competition dictated numbers had to be worn on teams’ tops just a few years following their historic triumph over Inter Milan at the Estádio Nacional.

It will be the second mark of respect for Auld at the national stadium since his passing on Sunday. A minute’s silence was also observed and dedicated to both Auld, and former Rangers manager Walter Smith, at Hampden on Monday before Scotland’s 2-0 win over Denmark in the World Cup qualifiers kicked off.

Bertie Auld in action in season 1965/66

As well as playing more than 200 times for Celtic Auld also collected three caps for Scotland and went on to manage Hibs and Partick Thistle.

Tributes have also been placed outside Celtic Park from fans gathering to remember the Parkhead club legend. Manager Ange Posteoglou laid a wreath from the club this week, alongside captain Callum McGregor and interim chief executive Michael Nicholson as memories hailing the popular character continued from across the football world.

Former Celtic forward Charlie Nicholas was among those to pay their repsects. He said: "The thing I loved about Bertie and the Lisbon Lions was the great humility and the great relationship they had with fans of all ages.

"I wouldn't say the club paid any of those boys particularly well in those days but even later on in their lives, the Lions were always getting marched out to be applauded by the fans.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor, chief executive Michael Nicholson and manager Ange Postecoglou lay a wreath at Celtic Park on November 16, 2021 for legendary former player Bertie Auld who has died aged 83. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"They always had a bond with the Celtic support and that relationship is one I've always locked into. Bertie was a major player in that. He was a true iconic Celtic man and a true iconic personality."