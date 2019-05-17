Celtic to wear famine memorial jerseys in final league match against Hearts

Celtic have confirmed they will continue their tradition of recognising National Famine Commemoration Day by wearing special jerseys during the final Scottish Premiership match of the campaign.

To mark the tragedy of The Great Hunger (An Gorta Mór), the Hoops will take to the Celtic Park pitch wearing shirts with a Celtic Cross emblem alongside the regular club crest.

The Celtic Cross logo which will be worn by Celtic's players on Sunday. Picture: SNS Group

The gesture, which Celtic have been doing for a number of years, was described as “hugely important” by club chief executive Peter Lawwell, who added: “The origins of Celtic Football Club will forever be connected to The Great Famine and it is hugely important that we once again mark this annual memorial.

“It is important that we always remember the devastating and lasting affect which the Famine had on the lives of so many millions of people, and we are pleased again to play our part in this year’s commemoration.”

A statement from the club added: “As a Scottish club established in 1888 with such proud Irish roots, Celtic will always be linked to these tragic events.”

“Unquestionably, The Great Hunger was a transforming event in Ireland, which changed the demographic and cultural landscape forever. Indeed, there is nothing else in the history of the Irish people that can be likened to The Great Hunger, either for its immediate impact, or its legacy of emigration, cultural loss and decline of the Irish language.”

A number of the jerseys will be auctioned for charity, with the money raised going towards the work carried out by the Celtic FC Foundation.