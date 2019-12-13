Celtic to scout Bundesliga striker with nine goals this season

Celtic will run the rule over Union Berlin striker Sebastian Andersson in their Bundesliga clash with Paderborn this weekend, according to reports in Germany.





Bild claims the Hoops will send scouts to the Benteler Arena on Saturday as tenth-placed Union face Steffen Baumgart's side, who are currently joint-bottom of the German top flight.

Andersson battles for the ball with Freiburg defender Philipp Lienhart

The 28-year-old is a target man striker who joined the Berlin outfit from Kaiserslautern in the summer of 2018 and has netted 22 times in 53 games.

Andersson was a stand-out in Union's impressive 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in August, setting up Marius Bulter for the second goal and adding the third himself.

Despite Celtic having Frenchman Odsonne Edouard, Scotland international Leigh Griffiths and Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Neil Lennon has hinted at bolstering his attacking options in January when the winter transfer window opens.

Ajax, Brighton and Villarreal are also sending scouts to the match on Saturday, with Andersson's form not going unnoticed across Europe, while representatives from several other Bundesliga sides are also expected to be in attendance.

Union boss Urs Fischer told Bild: "At the moment, he is still here. I hope he scores in the last three games [before the winter shutdown].

"I'm more concerned with the present than the future. And we are very well-prepared."

It is understood that Union may look to extend Andersson's contract beyond 2020 in order to cash in on the striker next summer.