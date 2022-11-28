Celtic 'to pay £3m' for World Cup star Alistair Johnston who is 'super excited' at Parkhead prospect

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Canada’s World Cup star Alistair Johnston.

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish champions have put together a deal worth around £3million to land the CF Montreal defender. The 24-year-old put in an eye-catching performance against Eden Hazard and Belgium in his country’s first World Cup encounter since 1986. The report states the player could be in line to land £300,000 from the deal due to a 10 per cent clause in his contract.

Johnston possesses a UK passport on account of his mother who is from Northern Ireland. He is viewed as a possible replacement for Josip Juranovic, who he came up against at the weekend in the second World Cup fixture as Canada went down 4-1 to Croatia. It has been reported that Celtic may look to cash in on their Croatian star after the World Cup.

A versatile defender, Johnston can play the right of a three-man backline, as a right-back or further up the pitch at wing-back. It is in the latter position he played most often for MLS side Montreal, helping them qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs. He recently called it an “honour" to be linked with Celtic.

“My phone’s been blowing up," he said. “To be linked with a club like Celtic is obviously something I think every footballer is excited by. It’s one of the most passionate fan bases in the world. It’s a club that even people who don’t follow football know who it is. I’m super excited to get linked to them.”