Celtic to make Brendan Rodgers move as former boss No.1 candidate and legend could return

Brendan Rodgers is the No.1 candidate for the Celtic job with the Scottish champions set to make the Northern Irishman a tempting offer – and a club legend could also return.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant post following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur. The likes of Enzo Maresca, Francesco Farioli and Kjetil Knutsen have all been touted as possible successors. However, the club’s hierarchy favour a return for Rodgers who had a two-and-a-half year spell at Parkhead where he guided the team to back-to-back trebles.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic supremo Dermot Desmond will meet Rodgers and put forward an attractive offer despite talk that the 50-year-old would take time away from the game following his spell at Leicester City. Rodgers left the Foxes in April prior to the team being relegated from the Premier League. His tenure went south after steering the team to two fifth-place finishes and an FA Cup success.

As part of the deal to bring Rodgers back to Celtic, who reportedly held initial talks over the weekend, could see a return for Scott Brown. It’s suggested that if John Kennedy was to head south with Postecoglou the club’s former captain could be part of a new management team. Brown, who spent 14 seasons at Celtic Park, winning a raft of trophies, has just finished his first season as a manager with Fleetwood Town.

The Scottish champions will continue to monitor other targets with Maresca in the running to replace Rodgers at Leicester City.