Celtic to face transfer 'auction' with Serie A side for Croatian target

The 19-year-old is preparing to move on from his homeland after impressing across 33 games last season and fits the bill for Celtic keen on re-inforcing the Parkhead squad after disappointing last term.

Ange Postecoglou will be looking to recruit players for the club’s Champions League qualification games which begin next month, but Vuskovic’s club are willing to hold out and maximise the price for the in-demand defender, according to the Daily Record.

A bid of around £3.5m has been mooted but with Serie A side Torino also keen, the Croatian club is in no rush to sell and believe previous interest from Napoli and Watford could drive his price closer to the £5.2m fee quoted in the spring.

Celtic have defensive vacancies at the back after the loan departures of Shane Duffy and Diego Laxalt, while Kristoffer Ajer is also subject of exit speculation.