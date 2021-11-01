Celtic: The January signing priority revealed by ex-Parkhead star

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be targeting a left-back reckons a former Parkhead star. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The full-back position has been a problem area for Ange Postecoglou this season.

Greg Taylor has played the most minutes this season but has missed the last seven matches due to a shoulder injury. He is expected to be back this month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His absence this campaign has seen Boli Bolingoli, teenager Adam Montgomery and right-back Josip Juranovic all fill in.

Former Celtic ace Frank McAvennie reckons a new left-back will be “first through the door in January”.

“We just can’t seem to get it right,” he told Football Insider. “I don’t think Postecoglou is happy.

“I think we will spend, the money is there.

"The defence is definitely the problem. But the same centre-backs start every week and it’s usually Ralston at right-back.

“A top-quality left-back would improve us to no end.”