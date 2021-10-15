Celtic tell fans to expect vaccine passport checks ahead of Europa League clash

Celtic have advised supporters to be prepared for proof of vaccination ahead of next week’s clash with Ferencvaros.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:54 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:54 am
Celtic fans prior to the matchday two clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Picture: SNS
The Scottish Government are set to end the grace period for events with over 10,000 in attendance which saw fans at Celtic Park, Ibrox and Hampden enter grounds without the need for a vaccine passport.

The Parkhead side entertain their Turkish visitors as they go in search of their first points in the Europa League group stages.

A club statement read: "Supporters attending the match versus Ferencvarosi TC at Celtic Park are advised that updated government legislation is now in place.

"This new legislation means that any supporter attending matches at Celtic Park (and other stadia with crowds of 10,000 or more) should be fully vaccinated and be prepared to provide visual proof of this to gain entry to the stadium, unless exempt.

"Celtic FC are obliged to follow Scottish Government legislation and would like to thank our supporters in advance for their patience, co-operation and understanding."

