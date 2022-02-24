Double strike-force, Rogic and Hatate, Scotland star in - how Celtic could line up in Conference League second leg

The highly organised and efficient Norwegians were worthy winners on the night under the lights at Celtic Park, but the tie is not cut and dried.

It will be a tricky one nonetheless for Ange Postecoglou as he takes his side into the Arctic Circle aiming to avoid a third European elimination this season – but he typically has attacking options at his disposal to try and turn the 3-1 defeat on its head.

There is no away goals rule at play in European competition any longer so extra-time and penalties is an increased possibility but will require a two-goal margin from the Scottish league leaders.

Celtic opted not to train on the pitch last night with inclement weather forecast and it could be a cold night in the Conference League.

Here’s how the visitors could line up in Bodo.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com – all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

1. Joe Hart - GK The goalkeeper will hope to keep warm of his own accord rather than be kept busy in Bodo. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Anthony Ralston - RB Did well when he cam eon against Dundee and complement's Juranovic's attacks on the opposite flank. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Josip Juranovic - LB Set-pieces could be useful while ability to play on either side of the pitch is versatility that can't be overlooked. An attacking threat from deep too - and Celtic need goals. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt Difficult to consider other options when both are fully-fit. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales