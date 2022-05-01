Celtic team v Rangers: Ange Postecoglou makes striker decision on Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis with Premiership title in sight

Six points ahead with four games to go, a win would extend their lead to nine with nine points available after this weekend’s fixture, the significant goal difference gulf benefitting Ange Postecoglou’s side would make a Celtic championship win everything but a mathematical certainty.
A draw of course, would prolong the title race further while a win for Rangers would cut the gap down to three.
Postecoglou will be aiming to avoid those two outcomes, the latter option in particular and has picked a side with a view to tying green and white ribbons to the trophy.
He considered pairing Giorgos Giakoumakis with Kyogo Furuhashi in pursuit of goals and has made a call on his attacking line – keeping Daizen Maeda in his thoughts too.
His team will face a Rangers side currently halfway through a two-legged Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig – and Postecoglou will be keen to capitalise on any continental distractions for the visitors to Celtic Park and build on his first and only previous Old Firm match at Parkhead - the 3-0 win in February which swung the momentum of the title race. This afternoon could prove just as pivotal – or lead to a nervy run-in as the league reaches a three-match climax.
Kick off at Celtic Park is 12pm. Referee is John Beaton.