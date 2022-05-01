Celtic team v Rangers: Ange Postecoglou makes striker decision on Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis with Premiership title in sight

Six points ahead with four games to go, a win would extend their lead to nine with nine points available after this weekend’s fixture, the significant goal difference gulf benefitting Ange Postecoglou’s side would make a Celtic championship win everything but a mathematical certainty.

A draw of course, would prolong the title race further while a win for Rangers would cut the gap down to three.

Postecoglou will be aiming to avoid those two outcomes, the latter option in particular and has picked a side with a view to tying green and white ribbons to the trophy.

He considered pairing Giorgos Giakoumakis with Kyogo Furuhashi in pursuit of goals and has made a call on his attacking line – keeping Daizen Maeda in his thoughts too.

His team will face a Rangers side currently halfway through a two-legged Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig – and Postecoglou will be keen to capitalise on any continental distractions for the visitors to Celtic Park and build on his first and only previous Old Firm match at Parkhead - the 3-0 win in February which swung the momentum of the title race. This afternoon could prove just as pivotal – or lead to a nervy run-in as the league reaches a three-match climax.

Kick off at Celtic Park is 12pm. Referee is John Beaton.

1. Joe Hart No surprise Ange Postecoglou will start with his established and experienced number one for another crucial match.

2. Greg Taylor Goalscorer in the previous meeting against Rangers last month.

3. Carl Starfelt Swedish defender will take up his usual spot in the centre of defence.

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers On-loan defender has been a reliable pillar of Postecoglou's team selections in the centre of defence.