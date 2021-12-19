Celtic team v Hibs revealed - Kyogo Furuhashi question answered in Ange Postecoglou's Cup Final line-up

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi during Celtic training on December 08, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kyogo Furuhashi’s fitness status since the second-half substitute limped off against Real Betis has been a concern of the Parkhead side’s support – particularly in regard to this afternoon’s Premier Sport Cup final against Hibernian.

The Japanese forward has won the hearts of the Celtic faithful with eight goals since following his Australian manager from the J-League to Scotland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after branding Scotland his ‘second home’ Furuhashi HAS been given the chance to earn his first silverware since his switch – and will line up against Hibs at the National Stadium.

The Japanese international will lead the line in the Premier Sports Cup final, joined by Mikey Johnston and Liel Abada and backed by Tom Rogic after being touch-and-go since pulling up in the Europa League win.

Celtic’s midfield will be anchored at Hampden by Scotland internationals David Turnbull and Callum McGregor who is also in line for a first trophy as club captain if they can see off Hibs who sacked Jack Ross between their semi-final win over Rangers and this afternoon’s final.

Joe Hart will take his usual place in goals, behind a defence comprising Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor.

Hibs line up with club veteran Lewis Stevenson at left-back rather than teenager Josh Doig, with former Ranger winger Jamie Murphy joining Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet in attack.

Hibs: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Campbell, Murphy, Boyle, Nisbet.

Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Carter Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Furuhashi, Rogic, Johnston.