Celtic team v Aberdeen: Two changes for Ange Postecoglou

Though it was a 3-2 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen it was an encouraging display from Celtic and Ange Postecoglou has stuck by the core of the side who led the Bundesliga side on Thursday night.

The manager has made two changes from his Europa League selection – and there is a welcome return to Parkhead for James McCarthy on the same day former captain Scott Brown is back, in the colours of new club Aberdeen.

There will be a tribute to Bertie Auld at the game which kicks off at 3pm with Celtic looking to cut Rangers’ lead at the top of the SPFL Premiership table back to four points it started at this morning, following their Old Firm rivals, and league leaders’ 3-1 win at Livingston this lunchtime.

Here is the team Ange Postecoglou will pitch in against Aberdeen...

1. Joe Hart Goalkeeper Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi Photo Sales

2. Anthony Ralston Scotland international defender Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Stephen Welsh Defender Photo: INA FASSBENDER Photo Sales

4. Josip Juranovic Wing-back and penalty taker Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales