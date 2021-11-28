Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic team v Aberdeen: Two changes for Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has named his Celtic side for the visit of Aberdeen to Celtic Park, and made two changes from the team defeated in Germany.

By David Oliver
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 2:52 pm

Though it was a 3-2 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen it was an encouraging display from Celtic and Ange Postecoglou has stuck by the core of the side who led the Bundesliga side on Thursday night.

The manager has made two changes from his Europa League selection – and there is a welcome return to Parkhead for James McCarthy on the same day former captain Scott Brown is back, in the colours of new club Aberdeen.

There will be a tribute to Bertie Auld at the game which kicks off at 3pm with Celtic looking to cut Rangers’ lead at the top of the SPFL Premiership table back to four points it started at this morning, following their Old Firm rivals, and league leaders’ 3-1 win at Livingston this lunchtime.

Here is the team Ange Postecoglou will pitch in against Aberdeen...

1. Joe Hart

Goalkeeper

Photo: Laszlo Szirtesi

Photo Sales

2. Anthony Ralston

Scotland international defender

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Stephen Welsh

Defender

Photo: INA FASSBENDER

Photo Sales

4. Josip Juranovic

Wing-back and penalty taker

Photo: Fran Santiago

Photo Sales
