Celtic team to play Ferencvaros: Kyogo conundrum, who replaces Starfelt, likely line-up for key match in Hungary

The Celtic team that lined up against Ferencvaros two weeks ago.

Fresh from defeating the Hungarian champions 2-0 two weeks ago, Ange Postecoglou is keen to mastermind another victory over them to maintain Celtic’s hopes of reaching the knock-out stages.

Expected team

The will be no surprises in goal, with Joe Hart lining up between the sticks. However, with Carl Starfelt out with a hamstring injury, there will be an alteration in the centre of defence. While Nir Bitton is able to fill in, Postecoglou is expected to go with Stephen Welsh alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers as the Israeli is needed in midfield. Josip Juranovic and Anthony Ralston will patrol the left and right flanks respectively as part of a back four.

Captain Callum McGregor will play in a deeper midfield role alongside the aforementioned Bitton. David Turnbull will be tasked with pushing forward as the most attack-minded of the trio.

The forward line gives Postecoglou the most food for thought. Giorgios Giakoumakis missed a stoppage-time penalty, but the Australian coach backed the Greek striker pre-match and he should lead the line. Postecoglou also admitted that the fitness of Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi needs monitoring given the amount of football he has played, but Celtic’s main man is hard to leave out and is poised to start on the left. Jota, who has been in excellent form, is slated to play on the right.

Liel Abada and Mikey Johnston also offer options in the wide areas, while James Forrest is making his way back from injury and could feature.