Celtic team to face Rangers: Huge Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic calls - but XI looks strong

Despite Postecoglou saying earlier in the week that the Japanese forward is fit, he has been left out of the matchday squad.

The Celtic front line will be led by Giorgios Giakoumakis, supported by Jota and Daizen Maeda.

Postecoglou has also made a big call in midfield, with Tom Rogic included ahead of Matt O’Riley despite the Australian being a minor doubt up until the end of the week due to injury.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has made a big call on Kyogo Furuhashi.

Rogic is joined by captain Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate in the centre of midfield.

The Celtic backline is as expected, with Joe Hart taking his place in goal.

On the bench, Celtic will be able to call on O’Riley as well as David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston.

Celtic team to face Rangers: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Rogic, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda. Subs: Bain, Bitton, Ralston, McCarthy, Abada, Turnbull, Johnston.

