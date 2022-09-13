Celtic team news: Kyogo update, defender injured, midfielder ruled out due to illness

Kyogo Furuhashi will compete with Giorgos Giakoumakis up front after fully recovering from a shoulder injury picked up in the 4-0 win over Rangers.

The Japanese striker was only named on the bench for the subsequent Real Madrid fixture, which Celtic lost 3-0, but he is not back in contention to start against the Ukrainians.

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that two players are missing from the squad that travelled to Poland, the temporary home of the displaced Donetsk side due to the ongoing war in their homeland.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a Celtic training session prior to travelling to Warsaw for a Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Speaking in Warsaw, the Celtic boss said: “Carl Starfelt misses out, he will be out for another couple of weeks.