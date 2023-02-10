Stephen Robinson insists it is “not an impossible task” for St Mirren to beat Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Parkhead.

Celtic were defeated by St Mirren earlier in the season.

Saints are the only Scottish team to defeat the Hoops this season, with a 2-0 win in Paisley in September, but they also lost 4-0 in the league at Parkhead last month. The Buddies are also the last domestic side to overcome Celtic in the east end of Glasgow, having secured a 2-1 victory in January 2021, but Robinson will travel to Parkhead believing a cup shock is possible.

“I believe we have players who can cause Celtic problems,” said the Northern Irishman, who will be without defender Richard Tait for between six to eight weeks as he faces groin surgery on Saturday. “Every manager knows it is a tough task, especially at Celtic Park. They have a lot of talent in the side, play with incredible energy, but we have matched that before.

“We need to be at the top of our game, every single player needs to play at the top of their game. We have done that before so it is certainly not an impossible task. A difficult one, yes, but one we have belief in. It is not like we haven’t beaten Celtic before. The key things that everyone knows when you play against the top sides are you need to be very organised and defend very well.

“A lot of teams change how they play when they play Celtic and Rangers away but we don’t, we keep it exactly the same so nobody has to do anything new. Nobody has to learn different systems, it is something we are well-versed in and we have to do it as well as we did in the home game (against Celtic).”