Celtic target turns down new deal from club - could Hoops beat Championship pair to player's signature?

Reported Celtic target Stephen O'Donnell is understood to have rejected the offer of a new contract at Kilmarnock, opening the door for interested clubs to try and strike a deal for the Scotland international.

The 27-year-old made the right-back berth his own under Steve Clarke at Rugby Park and his performances for Killie led to a string of Scotland call-ups.

However, with O'Donnell's current deal set to run out next summer, Killie could look to sell the full-back this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

O'Donnell netted the equaliser for Kilmarnock in their Premiership opener against Rangers, rifling the ball high past Wes Foderingham after giving his marker the slip.

Celtic were linked with the player earlier this year, with manager Neil Lennon believed to be an admirer.

A host of clubs in the English Championship including Derby County and Stoke City are also thought to be interested in the former Partick Thistle and Luton Town defender.

Killie are reportedly prepared to cash in on O'Donnell, and the race for his signature could hot up with the English transfer window due to close in two days' time.

Celtic are still on the hunt for a right-back having lost Mikael Lustig to Gent while Cristian Gamboa and Jeremy Toljan have also left the club.

Israeli defender Hatem Abd Elhamed arrived from Hapoel Be'er Sheva but youngster Anthony Ralston doesn't appear to be in Lennon's first-team plans.