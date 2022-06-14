Celtic target to strengthen midfield, Rangers' Morelos latest, Hearts and Hibs up attacking pursuit - The Scotsman's transfer show

It has been a busy day already in the SPFL and around Scottish football ahead of Scotland’s Nations League clash with Armenia.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:33 pm

The big news is Tam Courts departure from Dundee United, strengthening the suggestion he will take over as boss of Croatian side Rijeka. Former Hibs boss Jack Ross is the frontrunner to replace him.

On the transfer front, Celtic are continuing to pursue Vinicius Souza, which specialist football writer Joel Sked discusses in The Scotsman's latest Scottish football transfer show. The Brazilian would add plenty of defensive qualities to the club’s midfield.

Also looked at is Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos situation with Ross Stewart linked and why it is crucial Aberdeen keep hold of Connor Barron with more interest in the midfield.

Both Hearts and Hibs are upping their search of attacking reinforcements with the latest on Ellis Simms, Ronan Curtis and Aiden McGeady.

(The video was filmed just before United confirmed the departure of Courts)

The latest from around the SPFL featuring Celtic's pursuit of Vinicius Souza, Rangers and Alfredo Morelos, Hearts and Hibs.
