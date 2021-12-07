Celtic target pens 'farewell message' as deal nears completion

Daizen Maeda has posted on social media ahead of a potential move to Celtic. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

In a possible farewell message to Yokohama F. Marinos fans, the 24-year-old says he is targeting more success after finishing the season as top scorer in the J-League.

Maeda struck 23 times to help Ange Postecoglou’s former side finish runners-up behind champions Kawasaki Frontale.

Reports in Japan claim the move to Celtic has reached the 'final stages', with a possibility of a loan switch in January followed by a permanent transfer in the summer.

Writing on Twitter, the twice-capped Japan international said: "Thank you for all your support this season!

"Thanks to our fan supporters, team-mates, staff, and everyone involved in Marinos, we were able to win the top scorer and the best eleven.

"Thank you very much. Not satisfied with this, I will continue to run like myself."

Maeda played under Postecoglou at Yokohama F. Marinos and the Australian is said to be keen on a reunion in Glasgow amid Maeda’s terrific form in 2021.

Celtic are also reportedly keen on two more Japanese stars with Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate also tipped to arrive when the January transfer window opens.