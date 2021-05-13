Celtic target nearing £500k transfer as clubs swirl Rangers star with eight-figure release clause

Picture: SNS

Celtic, Rangers linked with youngster

Both Celtic and Rangers are said to be chasing MK Dons youngster Matthew Sorinola. The 20-year-old has reportedly rejected the offer to extend his contract beyond this summer and would be available for a small development fee. Clubs on the continent are also said to be monitoring the situation. (TeamTalk)

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic target set for move

Reported Celtic target Milan van Ewij is said to be close to completing a £500,000 move to Heerenveen. The 24-year-old right back was linked with the Parkhead side earlier this year, along with clubs in Germany and Belgium, but now looks to be staying in the Eredivisie. (AD)

Hagi release clause

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is a reported target of Lazio and Sevilla – and the Romanian playmaker could be signed for a £10 million fee as reports in his homeland claim there is a release clause in his Ibrox contract. (PlayTech)

Ginnelly a free agent

Former Hearts loanee Josh Ginnelly is a free agent after being released by Preston North End. Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson said late last month the player is keen to return to Edinburgh for a permanent stay and talks were already underway. (Evening News)

Hibs sign Mackay

Hibs have announced the signing of Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Daniel Mackay. The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Easter Road side and is the club’s first new signing for the 2021/22 season. (Evening News)

Irvine talks on back burner

Jack Ross is still hopeful of getting Jackson Irvine to commit his future to Hibs beyond this summer – though any talk over a contract extension will wait until after the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record)

Robertson nearing Aberdeen return

Clark Robertson is nearing a return to Aberdeen six years after he left the club to move south of the border. The Sheffield Star reports that Robertson is close to agreeing a deal to become Stephen Glass’ second summer signing after agreeing a pre-contract with Celtic captain Scott Brown. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor