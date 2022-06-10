Celtic target highly-rated Vinicius Souza but have back-up plans as Connor Barron gets interest from Europe

The latest name to interest in the Scottish champions is Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza.

Currently plying his trade in Belgium, the Daily Mail reports Celtic are keen on a loan deal for a player who is connected to the City Group.

Contracted to Belgian second tier side Lommel, Souza spent last season on loan in the top-flight, helping KV Mechelen to a seventh place finish, playing 35 times in all competitions.

Another loan spell is expected for the 22-year-old who made the move to Europe in 2020 from Brazilian giants Flamengo at a cost of €2.5million.

Souza, who has a Copa Libertadores medal having been on the bench when Flamengo defeated River Plate in 2019, signed a five-year deal.

Celtic are lining up talks with the midfielder but are expected to face stiff competition with Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Bologna all reportedly keen.

As they do if they are to move for Connor Barron after having the Aberdeen star scouted.

Vinicius Souza has impressed with Belgian side KV Mechelen. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Daily Record, Belgian side Genk have taken a keen interest in the 19-year-old after he impressed during Scotland Under-21s’ draw with Belgium recently.

With Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson expected to depart this summer, Aberdeen are unlikely looking to sell the teenager after he emerged last season to become a key midfield influence.