Celtic target Ange Postecoglou compared to Arsene Wenger by ex-EPL star

Celtic target Ange Postecoglou.

Bosnich was an Aston Villa player when the Gunners made the decision to hire the relative unknown. Highly criticised at the time, the move was ultimately a masterstroke with Wenger helping to transform both Arsenal and the British game in general.

Postecoglou is the favourite to become next Celtic boss after a months-long bid to land Eddie Howe fell through.

Bosnich admits it’s quite the gamble but insists Postecoglou, whom he knows well through Australian football, deserves a chance to succeed as he gave Sky Sports the lowdown on the Yokohama F. Marinos boss.

He said: “I can understand the angst from Celtic supporters because winning the title in Australia and in Japan isn’t the same as managing in the Scottish premier league, nor is it managing a club the size of Celtic. Their worldwide support is right up there.

“If he gets appointed – and it’s still a big if at this stage – then he deserves a chance. I was in England in 1996 when Arsene Wenger was appointed. I'll never forget the back pages all saying 'Arsene Who?'. Now, we all found out who Arsene Wenger was.

“He loves playing attractive football. He loves his team to press high. He loves having centre-backs who can play out. He prefers to play a 4-3-3. But if there was one word to describe his coaching that would be ‘adaptable’.

“If he is hired it is a big risk. There’s no doubt about that.”

