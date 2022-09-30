Celtic talisman warned 'not to fall into a trap' amid intensifying transfer speculation

Matt O'Riley during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown, on September 30, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old has enjoyed what his manager described as a “meteoric rise” since signing for Celtic from MK Dons last year. He quickly established himself as a mainstay of the team and is in the frame to be included in the Denmark World Cup squad.

It’s little surprise he has been the subject of transfer speculation, with Newcastle United one of several English clubs tracking his development.

Postecoglou has advised O’Riley to focus on the here and now. He is playing for the Scottish champions, enjoying Champions League football and might be experiencing a World Cup by the end of the year.

All this after being left club-less for a spell during the pandemic when he rejected a contract offer from Fulham.

“I think with these things perspective is always a good thing,” said Postecoglou. “You could say Matt has had a meteoric rise, but this time last year he was playing with MK Dons in League One, so I think he understands the other side of football.

“He was literally training in the park with his dad and a personal trainer not all that long ago. He understands how football works because he’s seen that side of it.

“When things are going well you sort of always understand that the only reason things are going well is because you are doing certain things, you are staying in the present. You are working hard and making sure you are the best footballer you can be.

“You can’t worry too much about speculation or what the next step is. The time when footballers maybe fall into the trap is when everything has gone well for them in their career and there are no setbacks.

