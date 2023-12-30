Celtic take down Rangers in gripping Old Firm derby as Kyogo Furuhashi steals show with stunning winner

The champions move eight points clear at top – but Rangers have two games in hand

Celtic have moved eight points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership after they defeated bitter rivals Rangers 2-1 in the second Old Firm derby of the season.

Goals from Paulo Bernardo, on 25 minutes, and Kyogo Furuhashi two minutes into the second half clinched the victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men. His Rangers counterpart Philippe Clement, meanwhile, suffered his first defeat in the Ibrox hotseat in his 17th match at the helm. While Rangers have two games in hand over Celtic, the momentum of the title race has swung back towards their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were without Cameron Carter-Vickers in defence and while Stephen Welsh replaced him, he only lasted 35 minutes before succumbing to his own injury, with Maik Nawrocki replacing him. Rangers were able to call upon centre-half Connor Goldson and midfielder John Lundstram, both of whom were pre-match injury doubts, but could not overcome the defending champions at Celtic Park.

Kyogo Furuhashi curls home Celtic's second goal against Rangers.

Bernardo fired Celtic ahead after Abdallah Sima’s weak headed clearance landed in his path. Rangers had opportunities to level before the break but Cyriel Dessers dallied too long when through on goal before keeper Joe Hart made a smart save from Ross McCausland. They also had a penalty claim for an Alistair Johnston handball checked by VAR, but an offside against Sima in the build-up ended any chance of a spot-kick.

Celtic doubled their lead two minutes into the second period when Furuhashi curled home a fine strike into the top corner from outside the penalty box and any hope of Rangers mounting a comeback appeared to be extinguished when defender Leon Balogun was sent off on 71 minutes for hauling down Daizen Maeda when through on goal. However, captain James Tavernier lashed home a free-kick on 88 minutes to ensure a nervy finish for Celtic in 11 minutes of stoppage time.