All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Celtic switch title decider venue and look to create another record

Celtic Women will play their final game of the SWPL season at Celtic Park after the club decided to switch the venue for what could be a title celebration.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 16th May 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:28 BST
Celtic Women's final league match of the season will be played at Parkhead.Celtic Women's final league match of the season will be played at Parkhead.
Celtic Women's final league match of the season will be played at Parkhead.

Celtic are vying with Rangers Women and Glasgow City for the SWPL crowd as the season reaches its climax on Sunday. Glasgow City lead both Old Firm clubs by two points, but Celtic have the best goal difference (+103) to Rangers’ +102 and City’s +93. Rangers and City go head-to-head at Ibrox and now Celtic, who set a new record crowd for a domestic women’s match of 9,553 last week when they defeated City at Celtic Park, will look to top that when they welcome Hearts to the same stadium.

That match had been due to be played at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie but thanks to a partnership with adidas, the match will be made available to season ticket holders and under-16s free of charge.

Related topics:RangersGlasgow CityOld FirmIbrox