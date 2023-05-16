Celtic are vying with Rangers Women and Glasgow City for the SWPL crowd as the season reaches its climax on Sunday. Glasgow City lead both Old Firm clubs by two points, but Celtic have the best goal difference (+103) to Rangers’ +102 and City’s +93. Rangers and City go head-to-head at Ibrox and now Celtic, who set a new record crowd for a domestic women’s match of 9,553 last week when they defeated City at Celtic Park, will look to top that when they welcome Hearts to the same stadium.