Celtic sweat over Kyogo Furuhashi fitness after knee injury in Japan match

The 26-year-old suffered a knock to his knee in a challenge with Jin Jingdao as the Japanese defeated China 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Furuhashi appeared in some discomfort as he left the pitch in Doha, Qatar, being replaced on 50 minutes Genki Haraguchi.

The £4.6 million signing from Vissel Kobe had only just returned to Japan’s starting XI after being used as a substitute in Friday’s defeat by Oman.

Celtic will now await an update from the Japanese FA before Furuhashi flies back to Glasgow for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match against Ross County on Saturday.