Celtic surpass impressive attendance milestone as Premiership average attendances revealed in record season

It is the highest in the ten-year history of the SPFL, eclipsing the previous record of 3,639,331 set in season 2018/19, as the country continues to have the highest attendance per capita in the continent.

“Supporters deserve massive credit after setting this new top flight attendance record,” Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said. “It’s been an excellent year for attendances in our game more generally, after it was revealed earlier this year that Scotland again has the highest attendance per capita in Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic led the way with more than one million fans through turnstiles at Celtic Park, the only club in Scotland to surpass such a milestone with Rangers being backed by more than 900,000. Three teams posted average attendances of more than five figures with Aberdeen, Hearts and HIbs all averaging between 15,000 and 19,000. Meanwhile, Dundee United nearly reached the 10,000 mark as both Kilmarnock and St Mirren saw an average gate of more than 6,000 despite limiting the Old Firm to just one stand, a move which was welcomed by the home supporters.

Livingston and Ross County were the only two sides not to have more than 100,000 pass through their gates across the campaign.

The average attendances of the 12 Scottish Premiership club:

Aberdeen – 15,636

Celtic – 58,680

More than 1,000,000 Celtic fans watched the team in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dundee United – 9,462

Hearts – 18,525

Hibs – 17,465

Kilmarnock – 6,487

Livingston – 3,987

Motherwell – 5,899

Rangers – 49,116

Ross County – 4,367

St Johnstone – 5,323