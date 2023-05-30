All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Celtic surpass impressive attendance milestone as Premiership average attendances revealed in record season

A total of 3,834,106 fans attended Scottish Premiership games this season with the average attendance across the league 16,816.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 30th May 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:13 BST
 Comment

It is the highest in the ten-year history of the SPFL, eclipsing the previous record of 3,639,331 set in season 2018/19, as the country continues to have the highest attendance per capita in the continent.

Supporters deserve massive credit after setting this new top flight attendance record,” Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said. “It’s been an excellent year for attendances in our game more generally, after it was revealed earlier this year that Scotland again has the highest attendance per capita in Europe.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celtic led the way with more than one million fans through turnstiles at Celtic Park, the only club in Scotland to surpass such a milestone with Rangers being backed by more than 900,000. Three teams posted average attendances of more than five figures with Aberdeen, Hearts and HIbs all averaging between 15,000 and 19,000. Meanwhile, Dundee United nearly reached the 10,000 mark as both Kilmarnock and St Mirren saw an average gate of more than 6,000 despite limiting the Old Firm to just one stand, a move which was welcomed by the home supporters.

Livingston and Ross County were the only two sides not to have more than 100,000 pass through their gates across the campaign.

The average attendances of the 12 Scottish Premiership club:

Aberdeen – 15,636

Celtic – 58,680

More than 1,000,000 Celtic fans watched the team in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)More than 1,000,000 Celtic fans watched the team in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
More than 1,000,000 Celtic fans watched the team in the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dundee United – 9,462

Hearts – 18,525

Hibs – 17,465

Kilmarnock – 6,487

Livingston – 3,987

Motherwell – 5,899

Rangers – 49,116

Ross County – 4,367

St Johnstone – 5,323

St Mirren – 6,401

Related topics:SupportersSPFLAberdeenScotlandSt Mirren
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.