Celtic suffer major injury blow for Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Portuguese star Jota will miss Celtic's Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:07 pm
Jota with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after going off with an injury against Hearts last week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old on-loan Benfica attacker has been one of the Hoops' top performers this season with eight goals so far but pulled up with a hamstring injury against Hearts last week which caused him to miss the match against Dundee United on Sunday.

Ahead of the Europa League dead rubber against Real Betis at Parkhead on Thursday, Postecoglou, who originally stated that Jota would be out for a "few weeks", revealed he is out for the showpiece occasion at Hampden Park on December 19.

The Hoops boss said: "He won't be right for the cup final, a few weeks means a few weeks. How long that stretches out for we'll wait and see but he definitely won't be right for the cup final.

"I said it was going to be three to four weeks recovery depending how he goes so, if you look at timelines, it gets pretty tight for between now and the break. We will just have to see how he recovers."

