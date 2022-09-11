News you can trust since 1817
Celtic suffer injury blow - but star not set for long spell on the sidelines

Celtic will be without Carl Starfelt for their upcoming matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and St Mirren.

By Angus Wright
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:58 am
The 27-year-old sustained a knee injury in the 4-0 thumping of Rangers. He was replaced by Moritz Jenz just before the hour mark. The on-loan Lorient defender took the Swede’s place for the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League opener.

According to the Scottish Sun, Starfelt won’t be back in action until October meaning he will also miss Sweden’s Nations League double header with Serbia and Slovenia.

Celtic travel to Warsaw this week to face Shakhtar in their second Champions League fixture and then are back in domestic duty next Sunday with an early afternoon kick-off in Paisley.

The good news for Celtic is that it is reported that he won’t require surgery and could be back for October’s clash with RB Leipzig.

Starfelt has made four appearances this season having had a disrupted pre-season due to a hamstring injury.

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts facing Scottish coefficient seven-year worst
Carl Starfelt will miss the rest of September's action. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
