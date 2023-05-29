Celtic suffer blow in chase for £13m-rated star as clubs make moves for Rangers duo

Celtic could struggle to land striker Levi Garcia after an AEK Athens chief revealed the club don’t want to sell him this summer.

The Greek giants won the league and cup double and their aim is to now join Ange Postecoglou’s side in the Champions League group stages. As Greek champions they will enter the third qualifying round in the champions path. Key to their progress will be Garcia who has top scored with 18 this season.

The Trinidad & Tobago international has attracted plenty of attention according to reports. In January, La Liga side Villarreall were keen on the 25-year-old but AEK were understood to value the forward at £13million. The Scottish Sun now reports the player is not for sale, quoting club chief Dimitris Melissanidis.

“I don’t want to sell him,” he said. “This team will be able to distinguish themselves in Europe, and the goal should be the Champions League.”

Celtic have also been linked with a move for Slovenian international Žan Vipotnik. The 21-year-old has scored 23 goals this season for Maribor in his homeland.

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Filip Helander could make a return to former club Malmo. The Swedish international has not played since April 2022 due to a foot injury. He missed the majority of last season due to a knee issue, playing just 11 times across the past two campaigns. Now Malmo, where the 30-year-old made nearly 100 appearances, have offered the centre-back a chance to train as he continues his rehabilitation.

"Filip is one of ours," the club's sports director Daniel Andersson told Fotbollskanalen. “He knows where we are and he can come here and train if he wants to.”

Helander, it was announced, will depart Ibrox on expiry of his contract. As will Alfredo Morelos. Reports in Turkey suggest giants Galatasaray may offer him a chance to kickstart his career once more after a frustrating final season at Rangers.

Levi Garcia, who has been linked with Celtic, in action for Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)