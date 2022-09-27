Celtic suffer 4th injury concern with star subbed after 32 minutes - club in 'STILL' international break post

Sead Haksabanovic became the latest when the forward was replaced after just 32 minutes of Montenegro’s 2-0 Nations League loss to Finland.

The 23-year-old started on the left of a 4-4-2 but had to make way for Driton Camaj following treatment as a result of a challenge.

Celtic will monitor Haksabanovic, who has started just once since joining in the summer, ahead of the weekend's home clash with Motherwell.

He joins David Turnbull, Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis on the injury concern list.

Turnbull had to withdraw from the Scotland squad due to a knock on his ankle, while Maeda sat out training ahead of Japan’s friendly with Ecuador this afternoon. He played the first half of a 2-0 win over USA in Dusseldorf.

Giakoumakis required a scan following a leg knock but there may be positive news regarding the Greek striker with Greece boss Gus Poyet revealing he is “50-50” to be fit for the Nations League clash with Northern Ireland this evening. The team are already assured of top spot so he could be rested.

On social media, Celtic used a popular meme of Pablo Escobar in Narcos to display their frustration that “it’s STILL the international break”.

