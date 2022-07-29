Celtic striker transfer hint as Ange Postecoglou admits more 'movement' to come

The Swiss forward, signed from West Ham by Neil Lennon for £5m two years ago, featured just seven times in the league last season and missed the club’s recent pre-season matches.

With a plethora of options like Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi ahead of him in the pecking order, the path to first-team football appears no clearer for Ajeti at Celtic Park.

Ange Postecoglou confirmed there would be more business conducted by the cinch Premiership champions within the final month of the transfer window and Ajeti could be among them.

First he would have to get fit though as Postecoglou explained: “Ajeti has had a bit of a knee problem but he trained in Glasgow while we were in Poland last week. We’ll see what happens. There’s still time in this window and there will be some movement.”

Celtic have already signed seven this summer, including three of last season’s loan players cementing permanent deals at Parkhead. In turn, nine have left with a further five heading out on loan, all from the fringes of the squad.

Of those departures replacements for Tom Rogic, Nir Bitton and Vasilis Barkas have been signed in the form of Aaron Mooy, Moritz Jenz and Benjamin Siegrist, but Postecoglou is not finished re-shaping his squad yet.

“We’ve been active bringing players in and we’ve probably shifted the dial to now be agile. We’ll be ready to go either way.”