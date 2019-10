Have your say

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard scored a hat-trick for France Under-21 in their 5-3 away win over Slovakia.

The treble means the centre forward maintains his remarkable scoring streak for the young French side.

He has now netted nine goals in four internationals at under-21 level.

Edouard scored in the 23rd, 35th and 81st minutes of the Uefa European Under-21 Championship qualifier.

France are joint top of Group 2 but have played a game fewer than co-leaders Switzerland.