Celtic step up striker chase with 'improved offer', impressive 11 in 16 record, international debut

Celtic have increased their efforts to land a striker in January with an improved bid for one target, according to reports.

South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu is one of the names linked with a move to the Scottish champions as they prepare for the departure of Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is nearing a move to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. There has been recent speculation surrounding Kevin Nisbet who has been on fire for Hibs since returning from a long-term injury, while Hyeon-gyu’s countryman Cho Gue-Sung has been touted for a move for nearly two months.

The chase for Gue-Sung, who is attracting interest from the Bundlesiga and MLS, appears to have stalled with reports the player will stay with his club Jeonbuk Hyundai until the summer. However, according to XSport News, via the Daily Record, Celtic have turned their attention to Hyeon-gyu, the 21-year-old who impressed with Suwon Bluewings towards the end of the South Korean season. His form was such, 11 goals in his final 16 appearances, he was called into South Korea's preliminary World Cup squad, making his debut in a pre-tournament friendly with Iceland. The Premiership league leaders are understood to have increased on a previous offer.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admitted is keen to add one more player to the squad having recruited three this month but noted the club are in a position where they aren’t “being forced into doing anything”.

“For me, it would have been a lot trickier if guys had already left and we were having to bring guys in at the last minute, so for me it is just about concentrating now on the task at hand and dealing with what is before me," he said. “If people exit, then we have plans in place already that will counter that, but having brought in three players already we are in a position where we aren’t on tenterhooks about who is coming in or who is leaving.

“Our plans are in place, and the plan is to bring in at least one more, so we’re still working on that and if anything else is needing to be done then we are in a good position to do it.”

