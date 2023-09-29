All Sections
Celtic stave off EPL interest to snap up 17-year-old starlet on new contract

Celtic have staved off interest from clubs in the English Premier League to tie down youngster Mitchel Frame on a new contract.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
 Comment
Celtic's Mitchel Frame in action during the Youth Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park in May. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)Celtic's Mitchel Frame in action during the Youth Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park in May. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The 17-year-old left back, who has been with Parkhead side since the age of nine, had been attracting interest from Newcastle, Brighton and Crystal Palace following impressive displays for Celtic U-18s and Scotland Under-17s.

Celtic have lost a number of academy prospects in recent years with Ben Doak departing for Liverpool and Aidan Borland moving to Aston Villa, but they have convinced Frame to remain in Glasgow by signing a new three-year deal until 2026.

Frame has been called up by Brendan Rodgers to train with the Celtic first-team and was part of the squad that flew to Portgual for a pre-season training camp this summer. He is currently appearing for the Celtic B team where he has featured in every competitive fixture this season.

He has also received further international recognition after being called up to the Under-19 squad for the first time.

Confirming the new contract, a club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic would like to congratulate Mitchel, and we look forward to seeing him continue his journey with the Hoops.”

