Celtic stars set sights on Qatar 2022 as Japan qualify for World Cup without them

Hatate was an unused substitute in the victory in Sydney while Celtic team-mate Daizen Maeda withdrew from the squad due to concerns about his fitness.

Kyogo Furuhashi missed out as he nears his return from a long-term hamstring injury and Yosuke Ideguchi wasn’t selected after making only a limited number of appearances for Celtic since his January move.

However, despite not featuring in the match, all four of Celtic’s Japanese stars will now have designs on playing in Qatar 2022 after their country secured their place at a seventh consecutive finals thanks to two late goals from Kauro Mitoma in the 89th and 94th minute.

Celtic's Reo Hatate was an unused sub as Japan qualified for the World Cup win a 2-0 win over Australia. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Australia, who were without injured Celtic midifelder Tom Rogic, could still qualify via the play-offs.

Celtic passed on their congratulations to the Japan team via Twitter.