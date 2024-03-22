Celtic starlet with uncertain future bags international hat-trick amid transfer interest

Celtic's Rocco Vata is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic’s Rocco Vata struck a hat-trick to help Republic of Ireland Under-21s claim an excellent 7-0 win away to San Marino.

The 18-year-old, whose future is uncertain ahead of his Celtic contract expiring at the end of the season, was one of four Irish players on target to help the nation stay on track to qualify for the 2025 European Under-21 Championship.

Sinclair Armstrong, Andrew Moran and Armstrong Oko-Flex also found the net, while Giacomo Benvenuti scored an own goal to help Jim Crawford’s team keep pace with leaders Italy after six Group A fixtures.

A number of clubs are said to be showing an interest in Vata as negotiations continue with Celtic over a possible contract extension. Italian clubs Sampdoria, Bologna and Como have been linked, while English Championship side Watford have also entered the mix.

When asked about Vata’s future recently, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “That will be up to him. He’s a talent.

“It depends what the mentality is with him and his representatives. You get some young players whose representatives will tell you if they are not playing in the first team, starting, they don’t want to stay. You better go then, because you have got to earn the right.

“He is 18, I don’t need players ready at 18 unless they are real, real special talents, but by 20-21 they need to be ready. But you can see he has tools and this can be a really good place for him to develop.”

QPR attacker Armstrong opened the scoring in San Marino after 26 minutes and while it remained 1-0 until half-time, the floodgates soon opened. Moran doubled Ireland’s advantage in the 53rd minute and it sparked a spell of five goals in 19 minutes.

Vata hit a quickfire brace after San Marino’s Benvenuti had put through his own net before Oko-Flex made it 6-0. There was still time for Celtic attacker to complete his hat-trick in stoppage time to cap a satisfactory night at the office for Ireland, who stay second and occupy a play-off berth.