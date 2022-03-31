Celtic starlet signs new deal as Ben Doak nears 'six-figure' Liverpool switch

The 16-year-old has committed his future to the Scottish league leaders.

Dede has made significant progression in the club's youth teams, while earning a recent call-up for Scotland's Under-17 side.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his age the right-sided full-back has been involved with Celtic’s B side, featuring recently for Tommy McIntyre's side.

Ben Doak is close to leaving Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Dede follows fellow teenager Daniel Kelly in extending their deal with the club.

Meanwhile, Ben Doak is moving closer to an exit from Celtic Park.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 16-year-old is set to sign a long-term deal with Premier League giants Liverpool in a deal which will see Celtic get a six-figure fee.

Doak has had his scintillating form for the youth sides rewarded by first-team exposure under Ange Postecoglou, while he has impressed hugely with Scotland's Under-17s this past week, scoring a hat-trick against Georgia and helping the team qualify for the European Championship finals.

Postecoglou addressed Doak's future recently.

"I’ve said all along that for me, this football club is everything that a young player should want," he said.

"Particularly at the moment. I really want to bring young players into our first-team and give them an opportunity as we have already.

“But they’ve got to be invested in our football club. They’ve got to want to be here and they’ve got to want to be here long-term.

"If they see their futures elsewhere or they’re not certain then I have total respect for that.”