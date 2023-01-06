Celtic star wanted by Serie A side as Italian journalist makes 'loan with obligation to buy' claim

Serie A side Monza are the latest club to be linked with a move for Celtic ace Josip Juranvoic.

The Croatian has been strongly-linked with a move away from Parkhead since the start of the World Cup, a tournament where he helped his country reach the semi-final, impressing in a win over Brazil in the quarter-final. Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are a number of sides who have been credited with an interest in the full-back.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, “talks are in progress” between the Scottish champions and Monza, who are currently sitting 15th in Serie A following promotion last season. It is reported the deal would originally be a loan with the club having an obligation to buy if they stay in the Italian top-flight.

Juranovic returned to the Celtic squad for the 4-0 win at Hibs last week before making his first appearance off the bench in the draw with Rangers on Monday where he replaced Greg Taylor at left-back. The 27-year-old was given some extra time off after his exploits with Croatia and had picked up a minor injury which had kept him out of the third and fourth place play-off with Morocco. It appears Celtic have prepared for Juranvic’s possible departure with the signing of a right-back this window, adding Canada international Alistair Johnston who started the match at Ibrox.

Monza are in their first Serie A season after two promotions since 2020. The club, which is situated near Milan, were taken over by AC Milan’s former controversial owner Silvio Berlusconi.