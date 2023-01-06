News you can trust since 1817
Celtic star wanted by Serie A side as Italian journalist makes 'loan with obligation to buy' claim

Serie A side Monza are the latest club to be linked with a move for Celtic ace Josip Juranvoic.

By Angus Wright
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 9:30am
The Croatian has been strongly-linked with a move away from Parkhead since the start of the World Cup, a tournament where he helped his country reach the semi-final, impressing in a win over Brazil in the quarter-final. Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are a number of sides who have been credited with an interest in the full-back.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, “talks are in progress” between the Scottish champions and Monza, who are currently sitting 15th in Serie A following promotion last season. It is reported the deal would originally be a loan with the club having an obligation to buy if they stay in the Italian top-flight.

Juranovic returned to the Celtic squad for the 4-0 win at Hibs last week before making his first appearance off the bench in the draw with Rangers on Monday where he replaced Greg Taylor at left-back. The 27-year-old was given some extra time off after his exploits with Croatia and had picked up a minor injury which had kept him out of the third and fourth place play-off with Morocco. It appears Celtic have prepared for Juranvic’s possible departure with the signing of a right-back this window, adding Canada international Alistair Johnston who started the match at Ibrox.

Monza are in their first Serie A season after two promotions since 2020. The club, which is situated near Milan, were taken over by AC Milan’s former controversial owner Silvio Berlusconi.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic is reportedly wanted by Monza. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
