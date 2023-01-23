The 23-year-old Scotland internationalist has contended with injury during his time under current manager Ange Postecoglou and has been unable to hold down a regular spot in the team due to the excellent form of Callum McGregor , Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Aaron Mooy. Competition for midfielder slots has increased following the arrival of Tomoki Iwata and despite scoring in a rare start against Morton in the Scottish Cup at the weekend, his future in the team is far from assured.

It has led to speculation that Turnbull could exit the club during this transfer window but former midfielder Grant, who played for Celtic for 15 years between 1982 and 1997 and has also been part of the coaching staff, feels the ex-Motherwell man is in the best place for him. “There are not many places to go for David that will be better than Celtic,” said Grant. “I think Celtic suits his style. He’s been very unfortunate with injury problems but every time he plays he’s a goal threat. He’s got a lovely touch on the ball. Sometimes it’s better to train with the best players and when the chance comes to play then grab it with both hands. David has the ability to do that. Celtic also want to have as many goal threats as possible and midfielders supporting is so important.”