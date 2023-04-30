Celtic star targets win over Rangers and the major personal accolade that could follow

Motivation will never be an issue for any Celtic player against Rangers, and vice versa. Matt O’Riley is driven by a fierce desire for success against the Ibrox side and at the same time he is also eyeing a full international cap for Denmark, perhaps as soon as this summer.

The Danes are scheduled to play two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Slovenia in June. Former Celtic midfielder Morten Wieghorst, the current assistant manager of Denmark, recently stated that O’Riley could be in line to make a belated debut now he is almost certain to finish the season as a league title winner.

A treble would enhance his credentials amid fierce competition in the Danish midfield. A victory over Rangers in today’s Scottish Cup semi-final would represent a major step towards that goal. The 22-year-old has returned to form at just the right time.

“My level was good earlier in the season too but at the same time winning trophies, and hopefully I do, signifies you as being a winner,” said O’Riley. “From there the hope would be that is a quality the international dressing room might like to add to their team. If the call comes, I will definitely not be saying no.

Matt O'Riley during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtwon ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I have been lucky enough to train with them a couple of times and Morten Wieghorst, and the manager (Kasper Hjulmand) too, has only ever been nice to me when we have spoken. The Denmark midfield is one of their strong assets which is a good thing in terms of healthy competition but it would not be easy to break into.”

O’Riley faced a different challenge in midfield on the last two occasions he has faced Rangers. He was a second-half replacement in the Viaplay Cup final victory in February, when he came across two new Ibrox signings in the shape of Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell for the first time. He was up against them again earlier this month in the 3-2 league win at Celtic Park.

“Everyone at both our clubs is going to be a good player,” he said. “I am not going to sit here and say they are not good players but at the same time I think we have the quality we need to put in a good performance and win the game.

“Although I have not seen them as much as their fans will have, I am sure Raskin and Cantwell will both be good players.”

Such personnel changes have helped shake things up in the on-going series of matches between the teams. This is the fifth meeting already this season with one more to come next month. O’Riley scoffs at the suggestion that it is too much of a good thing.

“I like playing Rangers especially so I think getting to play them more than two times a season is pretty cool,” he said. “It is a game that brings so much to the players and the fans in terms of the whole atmosphere it creates, so that is a big positive.