Celtic star takes 'humble' stance over Premier League transfer interest

The 20-year-old has been a rip-roaring success at Parkhead since making a £3.5million transfer from Maccabi Petah Tikva last summer with 21 goals across 44 starts for the Glasgow club.

His form has earned him senior international recognition with Israel – starting his country’s last four matches in the Nations League – as well as reports of several English top flight clubs showing a keen interest in the youngster.

Adaba added fuel to the fire by recently changing his agent, but he stressed that he is not concentrating on his next move at present, insisting it is important he remains “humble” amid the ongoing speculation.

"Right now I'm concentrating on the national team, not on the Premier League," Abada told Israeli outlet Mako.

"We'll do our best (for the national side). There's still a lot of work and the most important thing is to be humble, there are players and coaches who have been through a lot in their careers. I'm only trying to play a part in victory."

Abada made his Champions League debut for Celtic in the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month and despite missing a number of chances in the match, he believes he can perform at the elite European level.

"There was a crazy atmosphere and I played against great players. I believe in myself very much, this is the first time I've played in the Champions League and I'm learning the high tempo. I believe I'm capable of this."