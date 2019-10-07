Celtic star shuts down Twitter account after abuse following Livingston defeat

Ryan Christie has decided to shut down his Twitter account following Celtic's defeat to Livingston.

READ MORE - ''It's horrendous': Former Rangers man gives verdict on Celtic red card

The midfielder was sent off during the first half of the encounter in Almondvale, which Celtic eventually went on to lose 2-0 thanks to goals from Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes.

Ryan Christie received a straight red card for a challenge on Scott Robinson. Picture: SNS

After the game, Christie was the subject of abuse from his own supporters who were angered by his red card.

However, he received plenty of support from within the Celtic fans community also, as several fans hit back at those criticising the player.

@InstaCelts said: “This is absolutely disgraceful the fact that Ryan Christie had to deactivate his Twitter account due to getting abuse about getting sent off today.

“Everyone makes mistakes and the players are people so they don’t deserve it that bad that they have to take down their accounts."

While @Buzzbomb11 added: “Can’t believe the stick Ryan Christie is getting, some people have short memories.”

READ MORE - 'Collum couldn't wait to give it': Celtic fans react to Ryan Christie red card against Livingston

