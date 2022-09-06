Celtic star shines going toe-to-toe with Mordic & Kroos but two get 5s - How players rated v Real Madrid

Here are how the Celtic players involved rated out of ten:

Joe Hart - 6

Produced a big save in the first half, spreading himself to keep the score level. Got a hand to Luka Modric’s outside of the foot strike but couldn’t keep it out.

Josip Juranovic - 5

It was an inconsistent game for the Croatian summed up by a moment early in the game. Done brilliantly to get back in and put pressure on Vinicius only to then produce a daft tackle seconds later where he was lucky to escape a yellow card. Tried to motor forward and perhaps could have blocked the opening goal if he slid in.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

Kept Karim Benzema at arm’s length prior to the Frenchman’s injury. Followed him deep and wasn’t troubled. The second half was a bit more exerting with Madrid going through the gears and moving Celtic around.

Celtic players ahead of their clash with Real Madrid. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Mortiz Jenz - 6

Had a good partnership with Carter-Vickers. Like his centre-back colleague ate up any high crosses into the box and made a key interception in the first half when the ball was fired in low. Troubled by the presence of Eden Hazard.

Greg Taylor - 6

Showed in the first half he belongs at this level. There was willingness to push forward, take the ball centrally and do so with confidence and authority. Like many, the second half was a tougher proposition. Two of Madrid’s goals came down his flank as Carvajal upped the ante.

Callum McGregor - 7

The captain patrolled the midfield well, biting into challenges and winning the ball back 13 times for his side. His passing was solid as he backed up play from the deepest midfield role. Struck the woodwork with an excellent effort. A mature performance.

Matt O’Riley - 6

The Danish Under-21 started very brightly, flitting between supporting Giakoumakis and linking with Hatate and McGregor. Glided into some great positions and produced some wonderful passing combinations. Influence waned as the game progressed.

Reo Hatate - 8

Celtic’s best player. Went toe to toe with Modric and Kroos in the midfield. Sharp, quick and intelligent with his passing and movement. Carried the ball through the lines so well and combined really well with O’Riley as he progressed from his role alongside McGregor. Produced a splendid cross field pass early on.

Liel Abada - 5

The Israeli couldn’t find his shooting boots against the European champions after his plundering exploits against Dundee United and Rangers. Dragged a shot and then tamely hit at Courtois. Was largely on the periphery of the game until being subbed.

Georgios Giakoumakis - 6

The big striker gave Eder Militao plenty of nervous moments. Was a very useful focal point in the opening stages as Celtic took the game to their opponents, acting as a springboard to create a couple of openings. Good work rate of the ball to put Madrid under pressure.

Jota - 6

Popped a superb pass around the corner for Liel Abada which was Celtic’s best first-half chance. Over the piece wasn’t involved in threatening areas as much as the team would have wanted. Had to be diligent defensively with Dani Carvajal’s aggressive positioning and bombarding runs.

Substitutions