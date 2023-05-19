Celtic star set for surprise 3-year-deal as EPL duo target highly-rated defender

The 31-year-old will extend his stay at the Scottish champions beyond 2024 when his current deal expires, according to the Daily Mail. He has proven to be a popular squad member and due to injury issues with Benjamin Siegrist, he has been back-up to Joe Hart for a large chunk of the season.

Since joining on loan in January 2018 in an unusual three-way deal which involved Hibs and Dundee and Scott Allan and Simon Murray, Bain has since gone on to sign permanently and has made 74 appearances for the club, albeit none this season. He has also gone on to make his Scotland debut and win a number of trophies during his time at Celtic Park. With his new deal, he will continue to compete to be No 2 while putting pressure on Joe Hart, Ange Postecoglou’s No 1, who was included in PFA Scotland’s Premiership team of the year.

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Mitchel Frame is understood to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs. The Daily Record reports Brighton and Crystal Palace are keen on the 17-year-old left-back. He is currently on international duty with Scotland Under-17s at the European Championships where he started the country’s opener, a 3-1 defeat to France. He will be expected to feature against Portugal when the teams meet on Saturday afternoon in Hungary.

Frame, who is under contract until 2025, was reportedly scouted during the France match, a game where he set up Rory Wilson for Scotland's goal.