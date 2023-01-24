News you can trust since 1817
Celtic star set for January exit after falling down pecking order - could have knock-on effect for team-mate

Moritz Jenz is reportedly set to exit Celtic, ending his season-long loan six months early.

By Chris Andrews
2 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 1:12pm
According to the Daily Record, due to a lack of game time the centre-back’s loan from French side Lorient will be cut short. Since he has not featured for his parent club he can still move elsewhere with reported interest from Germany.

Jenz was a regular in the first few months of the season, playing all six Champions League group stage fixtures. However, Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice pairing is Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, while the arrival of Yuki Kobayashi has pushed the German defender further down the pecking order. He has not featured since the World Cup break and has not been in the squad for the previous two matches, including the weekend’s win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup.

His departure could also mean there will be no exit for Stephen Welsh who has attracted interest this campaign.

Moritz Jenz is set to leave Celtic after struggling for game time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Stephen WelshGermanyChampions League
