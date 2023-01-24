According to the Daily Record , due to a lack of game time the centre-back’s loan from French side Lorient will be cut short. Since he has not featured for his parent club he can still move elsewhere with reported interest from Germany .

Jenz was a regular in the first few months of the season, playing all six Champions League group stage fixtures. However, Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice pairing is Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, while the arrival of Yuki Kobayashi has pushed the German defender further down the pecking order. He has not featured since the World Cup break and has not been in the squad for the previous two matches, including the weekend’s win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup.