Celtic star set for early return from international duty due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda could be set for an early return from international duty with Japan following the surprise postponement of the World Cup qualifier in North Korea.

The two nations went head-to-head on Thursday with Maeda playing the full 90 minutes as Japan ran out 1-0 winners at the National Stadium in Tokyo thanks to a second minute goal from Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka.

The reverse fixture was scheduled to take place in Pyongyang on Tuesday, March 26, however, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the game will not take place due to “unforeseen circumstances” after North Korea requested the match be moved to a neutral venue.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (right) in action for Japan during the 1-0 win over North Korea in Tokyo this week. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports claim that North Korea has refused to stage the match due to concerns over infectious diseases in Japan. North Korea last hosted a men’s international in Pyongyang in 2019 during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup but the country pulled out of that competition due to concerns relating to the Covid pandemic.

No decision has been made on whether the match will be rescheduled for a future time or place with the AFC referring the matter to the “relevant committees” within FIFA with further updates expected.

Maeda was the only one of Celtic's Japanese contingent called up for the double-header and could now arrive back in Glasgow much earlier than expected ahead of the upcoming Scottish Premiership match away to Livingston on Saturday, March 31.

An AFC statement read: “The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group B fixture between DPR Korea and Japan, scheduled to be played on March 26, 2024, will not take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The decision, taken in consultation with FIFA and relevant stakeholders, comes after the AFC was informed on March 20 by the DPR Korea Football Association of the need to move the match to a neutral venue due to unavoidable circumstances.