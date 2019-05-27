Celtic star's agent responds to Rafa Benitez WhatsApp rumour

The agent of Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has rubbished a rumour started by a fake WhatsApp message purportedly sent by his client.

A screengrab of the interaction was shared on social media throughout the weekend as Neil Lennon was given the manager's job on a permanent basis following the clinching of a historic 'treble treble'.

It claimed that the Celtic players were told Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez would be succeeding Brendan Rodgers, only to pull out of the running due to the recent stories about historic child abuse at Celtic Boys Club.

The WhatsApp message started with a question about whether Lennon was the right man for the job, to which the response read: "Won't make much difference to myself mate I'll be down here another season anyone, but got told last week that Rafa had the job."

Another message then reads: "Few of the boys said that his agent caught wind of all the abuse headlines in the media recently and told him to avoid it like the plague."

Morgan's agent, Jon Hassall, insists it was not his client writing in the WhatsApp message and that the entire thing is made up.

He wrote on Twitter: "I can confirm as the agent of Lewis Morgan that this is 100% a fake account and nothing to do with him, it's an absolute load of rubbish."

WhatsApp messages can be easily faked. The person who owns the phone that's taken the screengrab just has to change their name of the respondent in the contacts list. The respondent can also add to the hoax by changing their profile picture.