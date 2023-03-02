Celtic star reveals the positive Harry Kewell influence as he makes 'better player' admission

Liel Abada may not have started games with the same regularity as he did last season on his way to winning the Scottish Premiership title and PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award but he believes he is a better version of himself on the pitch.

The Israeli has started just four of the club's last 13 matches in all competitions, his latest appearance off the bench in the second half of the Viaplay League Cup final win over Rangers on Sunday at Hampden Park. Ange Postecoglou’s preference in the last couple of months has been Daizen Maeda on the left with Jota moving across to the right.

“It is up to the manager who starts the game or not,” was Abada’s reasoned response. “I just wanted to come on and try to impact the game and to win for the team and everyone connected to Celtic. I just have to work hard and try to do my best to help the team when I get the opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That work has certainly not been neglected on the training ground. Abada works individually after the main bulk of work has been done during the week. He has focused more on one v one situations with the full-back and is of the belief this work made him “a better player” than last season when he hit double figures in both goals and assists. He is on course to do likewise this campaign.

“I think I can still learn a lot from the manager and his coaching staff to get even better," the 21-year-old said. “Everyone has helped me to get better, that’s the coaches and the players too. I look to improve my performances every time I get to play for the club. You have to do your best every day and that's what I try to do.

"I think this season, to get the left-back one on one more and get confidence. The players help me with that and the coaches do extra with me after training. Help me with what to do, what not to do, what is better for me, what is not better for me. I just learn and want to get better and better.”

Kewell influence

Postecoglou’s backroom staff, namely Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell, have been key figures in aiding Abada's development. The latter, who starred for Liverpool and Leeds, has been central within that, the young Celtic attacker leaning on the Australian's experiences as an attacker in the Premier League and with Australia. Even if Abada was only a few years old when he was in his prime.

Liel Abada was a second-half substitute in the League Cup final win over Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"I think we can learn a lot from him because he played in the Premier League and had an amazing career," he said. “He teaches us a lot about the football because we are young players and want to get better all the time. It is very important for us that he looks after us.

“I didn't watch him as I was still young. I don't remember that. I watched videos after I met him and he was very, very good and had an amazing career. It is a pleasure for me to learn from this player. Just work hard and it is very good that he looks after us.”